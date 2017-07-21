A man who suffered a severe heart attack while riding in last weekend’s Seattle-to-Portland bike tour is now looking for the nurse who saved his life. The Centralia Chronicle reports that Will Treinen, 50, had just gone past the STP rest stop in Vader last Sunday, when he was hit by a serious heart attack. Treinen went to the ground, which was seen by an STP volunteer. Seconds later, another female rider stopped and jumped off of her bike, then she started CPR on Treinen. It’s reported that she continued with CPR for five minutes, while paramedics were responded. Treinen was eventually taken to Centralia Providence Hospital, then was transferred to Tacoma General, where he’s expected to make a full recovery. In the mayhem of the moment, no one got the name of the nurse who did the CPR; they say that she had dark hair, and may have been in her 20’s or 30’s. They say that she was riding with her father. The family is making appeals on Facebook and Twitter, saying that they want to know that this woman saved a man’s life, and they want to thank her for that.