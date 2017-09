The Portland Police Bomb Squad is now in possession of a “device” that damaged a porta-potty in Kelso last night. Kelso Police were called to North 4th and Columbia at 11:45 last night, after a citizen reported seeing someone in black at the portable toilet, followed by “flickering,” thought to be flames or sparks. Police responded, using a fire extinguisher to put the “device” out. The Bomb Squad was called in to remove the unknown device, which is now being examined. Damage to the porta-potty was minimal; the source of the device isn’t known at this time.