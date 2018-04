A Longview woman reports that there was an intruder in her home early yesterday morning. She called Longview Police at about 1:20 yesterday morning, relaying a report from her son. The son says that he had been asleep on the couch, and when he woke up, a strange man was sitting on the coffee table, looking at him. The son says that the intruder was a black male in his 20’s, with a medium build. The intruder left after taking a couple of “mini-bibles,” and there’s some speculation that he may have been under the influence of something. Officers did respond to the area, but they were unable to find anyone matching the description of this man.