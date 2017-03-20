The City of Kelso is bringing a contract crew in today, to start work on that damaged sewer that has had Northwest 3rd Avenue closed for several weeks. Advanced Excavating Specialists has been awarded an emergency contract to repair the collapsed sewer main. The City says that West Main Street will be closed at Northwest 3rd only, and Northwest 3rd remains closed between West Main and Grant Street. All businesses in that area remain open, and access to West Main will remain open, except at Northwest 3rd. The repairs are expected to take about two weeks. Call the City of Kelso at 423-6590 for more information.

The City of Longview will have the 20th Avenue Bridge over Lake Sacajawea closed today, starting at 8 am and going until 1 pm, for a bridge inspection. The city says that this is a routine inspection; the east sidewalk across the bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic, and the lakeside paths will remain open. Detours will be posted, use alternate routes to avoid delays.