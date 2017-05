Work starts today on a water line replacement project in the area of Baltimore Street, working between 18th and 19th Avenue. The water line runs through the alley between Beech and Baltimore; starting this morning, Baltimore will be closed to through traffic between 18th and 19th, so that this water line replacement and restoration can be done. Detours will be posted; the contractor will maintain access to private driveways on Baltimore. The work is expected to take about a month, with the street re-opening to all traffic on Monday, June 26th.