One local project is being delayed for a couple of weeks, but you will need to know about a major paving project that’s starting today on First and Third Avenues in Longview and Kelso. The City of Longview says that the sidewalks on the new Washington Way Bridge don’t meet ADA compliance, and will need to be repaired. City officials say that the cross-slope of the sidewalk is greater than the two percent allowed under the ADA, and need replacement. The contractor that did the original work will make these repairs at no cost to the city. This work is now being planned between Monday, September 11th and Friday, September 22nd.

The big project that is getting under way is a multi-week repaving of First and Third Avenues in Kelso and Longview, part of a major repaving and restoration of West Side Highway between Longview and Castle Rock. Readerboards are now posted, along with cones and markers for lane restrictions. Work is expected to begin today, and will run through at least the end of this month. This paving is part of a two million-dollar paving project along 12 miles of SR 411, going from Longview to Castle Rock. The Washington Department of Transportation says that the pavement all along this stretch of highway is deteriorating, and is need of repair and replacement.