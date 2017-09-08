Be aware that 15th Avenue in downtown Longview will be completely closed to traffic tonight, starting at 6 pm. As part of the project to replace the pavement between Washington Way and Hudson Street, 15th will close to all traffic while the old pavement is ground off. The closure is currently scheduled to run until 9 am tomorrow morning. Detours will be posted during the closure; after this work is done, bicyclists and motorcycle riders will need to use extra caution with the rough road surface. After spot repairs and other rebuilding work is done, repaving of the area is planned early in October. Be aware of tonight’s closure, and use alternate routes to avoid delays.