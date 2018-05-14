Projects that could affect traffic in Kelso and Longview get under way today, starting with a project on South Pacific Avenue between Cherry Street and Vine Street. The City of Kelso is contracting with Northwest Construction General Contracting out of Battle Ground to reconstruct pavement, sewer and portions of the sidewalk and storm drain between Cherry and Vine. City official say that work is planned to be done in two-block sections, with South Pacific closed to all traffic. Detours around the construction zone will be set up; vehicles parked in closed areas will be towed at the owner’s expense. RiverCities Transit routes will also be adjusted. The project is expected to run through the end of August.

The City of Longview is starting work on improvements to the Hillcrest Reservoir and Pump Station, contracting with Tapani, Incorporated from Battle Ground to rehabilitate storm water lines by using the “cured-in-place-pipe method.” Work is set to begin this morning, and is expected to go through this Thursday. Flaggers will be used to control traffic, with impacts expected on Cedar Place, Cascade Way at West Hills Drive, and on West Hills Drive itself. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.