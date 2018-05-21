Work starts today on a couple of street projects in Longview. A crosswalk replacement project starts today in downtown Longview, working in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, and at the intersection of Commerce and Hemlock. On Commerce, they’re replacing one-half of three crosswalks in the southbound lane. The city also plans to replace the entire crosswalk on the west side of the intersection. Be aware that traffic on Commerce will be reduced to one northbound lane in the 1100 and 1200 blocks; southbound traffic will be detoured to 14th Avenue at Hudson Street. Hemlock will be closed on the west side of Commerce, with access limited to local traffic only. Traffic signals at Commerce and Hudson will be set to flashing red. This work is currently projected to last about 11 days. You’re advised to use 12th and 14th Avenues to avoid congestion and delays.

Work also starts today on concrete panel repairs on Archwood Drive, in the area of West Lynnwood Drive. Work is scheduled to start this morning at 7 am, working on the southwest intersection with West Lynnwood. Archwood Drive will be closed at the intersection with West Lynnwood; traffic will be detoured to the northeastern intersection. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.