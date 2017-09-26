Emergency sewer work will have West Castleman Street closed to through traffic today. Work will run from 8 am until 5 pm, and the street will be closed to through traffic between Clark Street and Castleman Drive. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Cowlitz County is announcing emergency lane closures in the 400 block of Kelso Drive, due to settling of the pavement. County Public Works says that repairs will require the closure of both inside lanes, starting at 7:30 this morning and going until 4 pm. The outside lanes will remain open, and no impacts are expected for McDonald’s and the Red Lion. This work is weather-dependent and could be re-scheduled.

The City of Longview is announcing a full closure of 15th Avenue between Washington Way and Olympia Way, as work on the 15th Avenue Overlay Project continues. City officials say that this work will be done at night, with full closures of 15th planned for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday nights. The closures will be in place from 6 pm to 6 am each night. Detours will be posted, but you’ll want to avoid this area so that you don’t get slowed down. This project is being funded by Longview’s $20 Transportation Benefit District car tab fee.