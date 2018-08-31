Progress is being reported in the contract talks between the Longview School District, Longview Education Association, SEIU Local 925 and the LCPEA, but another day of school is being lost. Longview schools will remain closed today, while another mediation session is set to begin at 11 am today. This next session will take place at Lower Columbia College, a venue change that was requested by the LEA. During yesterday’s session, union representatives presented their analysis of the district budget, reportedly showing how larger pay raises could be managed. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the primary concern of the district is the affordability of these pay raises going out into the future. In yesterday’s press release, the district also provided a breakdown of the $6 million that came to the district from the state’s “McCleary Fix,” reporting that $3 million is going to teacher salaries, $1 million is going to support staff salaries, and $2.2 million is going into benefits for all staff.

Social media was abuzz yesterday with reports that Longview Police were “cracking down” on drivers that were honking in support of the teachers. Longview Police issued a statement on that, discussing pickets and demonstrations, and the First Amendment issues connected to those events. LPD does say that officers did stop two drivers that were laying on their horns for approximately 115 yards, driving through a busy area of town. They say that this was a safety issue, and each driver was given a verbal warning. No tickets were issued. Longview Police refer to state law and Longview Municipal Code on the lawful use of a motor vehicle horn in regard to these incidents.

The district continues to advise families to make contingency plans regarding child care as the negotiations continue. Athletic events are continuing as scheduled, and the district is continuing to provide free lunches to kids age 18 and under. Those are served between noon and 12:30 pm at Monticello Middle School.

Teacher strikes also continue in Clark County, with teachers on the picket lines in the Vancouver, Evergreen, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal and Hockinson school districts. Teachers in Camas will walk out next Tuesday, unless a contract agreement is reached over the weekend.