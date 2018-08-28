While the Longview School District and the Longview Education Association go into mediation, the district is also announcing that the start of school will be delayed. Superintendent Dan Zorn made that announcement yesterday, reporting that no agreement has been reached. Zorn says that classes for Wednesday, August 29th will be cancelled, and there will be limited access to school offices. School-based athletic practices and events will be held at regularly-scheduled times, with adequate supervision for safety. The District also says that they want students to get the care that they need; starting tomorrow, the 29th, lunch will be provided at Monticello Middle School from noon until 12:30 pm, as long as school is out of session. Latest updates are being posted on the Longview School District web page, and on their Facebook page.

A state mediator was called in yesterday to assist with the labor talks, but no progress is being reported after a full day of negotiations. While those talks continued into the evening, hundreds of LEA members and supporters packed the R. A. Long Cafeteria for last night’s Longview School Board meeting. For nearly three hours, teachers, students, school staff and community members made their pleas to the board; Board President CJ Nickerson says that he empathizes, and he’s confident that a resolution will come. District officials say that their latest offer remains on the table, described as an average 6.9 percent salary increase; Superintendent Zorn says that the district remains committed to offering competitive wages to teachers and staff, but he also says that it’s their duty to remain financially sustainable. Many who spoke at last night’s meeting asked that the district give the “McCleary Fix” money to teachers, as it was intended. Zorn says that the 2018-2019 budget includes more than $6 million in salary and benefit increases for teachers and classified staff. The state mediator is not available today, so no negotiations will take place. Mediation sessions are planned for Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s not clear what will happen after that.

It was also announced last night that Local 925 of the Service Employee International Union is now out on strike, in solidarity with the Longview Education Association. They report that 94 percent of union members voted in favor of the strike. SEIU Local 925 represents classified staff in the Longview School District.