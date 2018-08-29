A State Mediator is scheduled to return to Longview today, as contract negotiations between the Longview School District and the Longview Education Association resume. Classes were supposed to begin today in the Longview Schools, but that opening has been cancelled. District officials say that they will continue to issue notifications to families about additional cancellations by 5 pm on the day before each closure. They say that families in the Longview School District will need to make contingency plans for their children and for child care as these negotiations continue.

In an effort to try and make sure that kids in the district are getting the care that they need, the Longview School District will be serving lunch to students, starting today at Monticello Middle School. From noon until 12:30 pm, a free lunch will be served to students age 18 and younger, each day for as long as the schools are closed.

Middle and High School sports are continuing as scheduled. Middle-schoolers can bring their athletic eligibility paperwork to their coach on the first day of practice or tryouts, or they can drop that off at the middle school offices.

The “WaKIDS interviews” involving children entering kindergarten are being postponed. The Family Connection component of this process is being delayed, where the families have a chance to meet with the kindergarten teacher for their child. District officials say that these interviews will now happen during the first three days of the school year, when classes resume.

Classes are scheduled to open on time in the Kalama School District, as a new contract with the Kalama Education Association is ratified. Details of the contract show that teachers will get a raise of 16-point-4 percent. The Kalama School Board reviewed the contract at last Monday night’s meeting, and they are expected to take final approval action at their meeting on Monday, September 10th.

Teacher strikes are delaying the opening of school in most of Clark County, with the Vancouver, Evergreen and Battle Ground school districts out on strike. Washougal, Hockinson and Ridgefield are also out on strike. Teachers in Camas have also voted to strike.