Longview School District officials say that “Despite progress, no agreement has been reached, and schools will remain closed on Thursday.” Teams from Longview Schools and the Longview Education Association met yesterday with a State Mediator, and Superintendent Dan Zorn says that they’re “optimistic that they can find a solution to this complex funding puzzle that is both agreeable to our teachers and is financially sustainable for out district.” Representatives with the LEA say that they are reviewing the district budget, so that they have a full understanding of the concerns of the school district, and to find ways to make the union’s 11-percent wage increase request pencil out financially. LEA officials claim that District officials were late to yesterday’s mediation sessions, while Zorn says that “the district is available to continue the negotiation process every day, and through the weekend.” He says that they are requesting “round-the-clock assistance from the state” in the effort to arrive at an equitable agreement. Mediation is set to resume this morning.

The unions involved in the Longview Schools work stoppage are planning a “show of strength” at noon today, setting up an event called “Hands Across Longview.” They’re asking union members and supporters to gather at 15th and Ocean Beach Highway, wearing red or purple, and then they plan to try and line the street as far west as they can. Organizers say that the goal is to show that the union membership is “United, Not Divided.”

In addition, the unions are also hosting food drives at both Longview high schools through the duration of the strike. LEA members say that the food that’s being collected will be made available to students during the work stoppage, as those children no longer have access to school breakfasts and lunches. They also don’t have access to school pantries. Food that isn’t distributed during the strike will be donated to the school pantries once classes resume. Donations can be dropped off at the picket lines in front of either high school.

Lunch will also be available to kids age 18 and under, served between noon and 12:30 pm at Monticello Middle School. The school district is making this lunch available to local kids through the duration of the strike. Middle and high school sports will continue as scheduled; full schedules are available by going to 2agshl.com. District officials say that students who are planning to participate in Band will have the opportunity to rent instruments when school resumes. They also say that the “WaKIDS interviews” involving incoming kindergarten students and their families will be postponed until school starts, and will be conducted during the first three days of the school year.

It’s now being reported that the start of school has been delayed for more than 75,000 students in Washington. Along with Longview Schools, teachers in the Vancouver, Battle Ground, Evergreen, Washougal, Battle Ground, Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts are out on strike. Teachers in Camas have also voted to strike, along with teachers in Seattle. Classes do open on time today in Kalama, after the Kalama Education Association settled on a 16.4 percent pay raise late last week.