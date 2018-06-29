There’s a potential for a strike against Weyerhaeuser, as members of Woodworkers Local 536 take a strike vote while contract negotiations are stalled. The 1,200 members of the union voted yesterday, with that voting and tabulation going well into the night. The current contract with the union expired on May 31st, and there have been at least two negotiation sessions. A “best and final offer” was presented to the union about a week ago, and there are several topics that are causing problems for the union. Health care contributions, changes to pension plans, wages, vacation, and mandatory overtime are among the main sticking points. There are also concerns that the company is asking the union to make concessions, while the company is showing positive financial performance. If the union does vote to strike, no action could be taken before the end of next week at the earliest.