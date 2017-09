Longview’s hospital is being recognized for excellence in stroke care; PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is being honored with the Bronze Quality Achievement Award, presented by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The award recognizes how St. John is having success in treating stroke patients, using the most appropriate treatment in accordance with nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The qualify for the Bronze Quality Award, the hospital has to achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to the “Get With the Guidelines-Stroke” achievement indicators for a full calendar quarter. These guidelines are intended to help reduce death and disability for stroke patients, and to speed recovery. The Stroke Team at St. John is focusing on multiple methods for stroke care, including medications, blood thinners and cholesterol-reducing drugs, along with other measures. Stroke is the fifth-highest cause of death in the US, and is a leading cause of adult disability.