Weather forecasters say that we need to prepare for the possibility of some strong winter-type weather tonight and tomorrow, as a low pressure system moves in over Vancouver Island. The Weather service says that strong southerly winds are possible tonight and tomorrow, with gust of up to 75 miles an hour on the beaches and headlands. Coastal communities could get gusts of 65 miles an hour, and we could be getting wind gust of 40 to 50 miles an hour. Winds this strong could knock down trees and limbs, possibly causing power outages and blocking roads. Strong crosswinds could also make driving high-profile vehicles a severe challenge.