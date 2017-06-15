The sturgeon season ended yesterday on the Lower Columbia River, but Washington Fish and Wildlife Offices say that there will be another day of fishing allowed in the pool above Bonneville Dam. As of yesterday, WDFW officials say that anglers were at or maybe were just over the three-thousand fish quota that had been set for this fishery. As a result, the season was closed yesterday, so anglers will NOT be able to keep White Sturgeon this Saturday. They are planning to allow for one more day of “summer retention fishing” on Friday, the 23rd; the numbers show that 144 fish are still available in the pool above the dam. The Columbia River below the dam will remain open to catch-and-release fishing.

With the worst projections in 37 years coming in, fishery managers are moving to restrict the Summer Steelhead fishery on the Lower Columbia River. Starting tomorrow and going through October 31st, the catch limit on steelhead drops to one fish per day on the Columbia from the Astoria-Megler Bridge to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco. The restriction also applies to the Cowlitz below the bridge in Lexington, and on the Lewis, downstream from the confluence with the East Fork of the Lewis River. Get full details from WDFW.