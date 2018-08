Sturgeon anglers are gearing up, as Washington Fish and Wildlife announces that a limited White Sturgeon fishery will be allowed on the Columbia River. On September 15th and 22nd, the river will be open to sturgeon retention between the Wauna powerlines to Bonneville Dam. Fish need to be at least 44 inches, and no longer than 50 inches, with a limit of one fish per person. Get full details from WDFW.