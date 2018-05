The boats will be out on the river today, as a White Sturgeon fishery opens on the main stem of the Columbia River. Starting today, anglers will be allowed to keep one White Sturgeon between 44 and 50 inches in length, with the river open from the mouth at Buoy 10 to the power lines at Wauna. Sturgeon fishing will also be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through June 4th. Also be aware that angling closes at 2 pm on each of those days. There’s a daily limit of one fish per person, and an annual limit of two fish. Retention of Green Sturgeon is still prohibited. Check with Washington Fish and Wildlife for full details.