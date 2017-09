Today’s the day that we say goodbye to summer, with today being forecast as the last 80-degree day of the year. The Weather Service says that “near-record warmth” is expected in the interior of Washington, with highs in the 80’s all along the western part of the state, reaching up through Seattle and Bellevue. Things change dramatically tomorrow, as a cold front rolls through. Daytime highs are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than today, along with gusty winds and light rain. Snow levels drop from 12,000 feet today to about 7,000 feet tomorrow. Saturday will be even cooler, with an “upper level trough” moving through. Saturday’s high could struggle to get above 60, while snow levels drop to 5,000 feet. Those who are heading into the higher mountains this weekend need to be ready for wet and much colder conditions.