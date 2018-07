The 21st annual Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake continue this evening, with a performance from Portland-based “Ants in the Kitchen.” This is an eight-piece horn band out of Portland, playing a mix of classic 70’s-ear funk, blues and soul, fronted by Portland’s “First Lady of Blues,” LaRhonda Steele. The free concert starts at 6 pm at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea.