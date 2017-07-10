The “Food for Thought” Summer Meals program starts today at Archie Anderson Park in Longview, a joint venture involving Longview Parks and Recreation and the Longview School District. The program will run from today through August 20th, from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Free lunches will be served to anyone age 18 and younger, and there’s also a snack at 2:45 pm. They’ll have activities for kids from Kindergarten through Grade 5, including arts and crafts, fitness activities, free books and more. Find out more on mylongview.com/recreation.

The Kelso and Longview School Districts also have Summer Free Lunch programs that are already under way. The Longview School District is providing breakfast and lunch at Northlake, Kessler, CVG and Mint Valley Elementary Schools, along with lunch at Monticello Middle School. The district is also providing a daily afternoon snack for kids that show up to the Longview Teen Center on Kessler Boulevard.

In Kelso, breakfast and lunch is being provided for free to kids age 18 and under at Kelso High School, at Barnes Elementary School and at Wallace Elementary School. Get full details on the dates and times by contacting the school districts, or by going to their web pages.