Local kids are invited to “Build a Better World” during this year’s Summer Reading Program at the libraries in Cowlitz County. The libraries in Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock are participating in this year’s Summer Reading program, with activities and prize giveaways going on through the wrap-up in August. Kids that reach the “Super Reader” level by August 5th will receive a fun prize package that includes a free book, a T-shirt, and a ticket to the Southwest Washington Fair. The theme of “Build a Better World” will have the kids exploring ways to improve the world through construction, gardening, recycling, and community involvement. It’s free to take part, but your kids do need to be registered. Check with the libraries in Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock for more details, and to get your kids signed up.