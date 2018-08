They’re wrapping up the 2018 Summer Reading Program at the public libraries in Cowlitz County with the Summer Reading Picnic and Dance Party, happening this evening on the lawn next to the Longview Public Library, near the Shay Locomotive. They’ll be serving hot dogs and snow-cones; temporary tattoos will be available, and the Shay will be open for tours. At 6:30 pm, a Portland-based “Kindie-rock” group called Micah and Me will perform, playing music that will get the entire family up and dancing. The Summer Reading Picnic is free, and the whole community is invited.