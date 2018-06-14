It’s time to get the kids signed up for the Summer Reading Program at the libraries across the county, where those kids can become “Reading Rock Stars.” The program starts today, and runs through July 31st. Kids age 3 and up can be involved, getting credit for all of the days that they read, or have material read to them. Every ten days of logged reading earns a reward; 30 days of reading, and the child will achieve “Rock Star” status. They will also receive a prize package that includes a lanyard, a book bag and a Burgerville gift card. Activities working around the “Libraries Rock!” theme will also be held, including a family sock hop, an “instrument petting zoo,” and the Grand Finale picnic at 6 pm on July 31st. Story times and family events are also planned at the libraries in Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock. Get full details from your local library, or go to longviewlibrary.com.