You’re invited to Millennium Bulk Terminals later today, as the bulk material transfer company put on its “Summer Shindig.” This will run from 4:30 to 7:30 this evening at the MBT property at 4029 Industrial Way. Mr. Bills BBQ will be served, there will be live music and door prizes, along with games for the kids. Halcyon Aerial Artists will also be performing, kind of an advance taste of the “Aureum” show that’s coming to the Columbia Theatre in the fall. If you bring a non-perishable food donation, you’ll also get a prize. It’s free and open to the entire community, but you’re asked to RSVP. You can do that by calling 360-425-2800, or go on-line at millenniumbulk.com/rsvp.