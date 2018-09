Eight people are being helped by the American Red Cross after a fire damaged a triplex in Kelso early yesterday morning. At about 5 yesterday morning, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was called to the 900 block of South Pacific Avenue, where the residents reported that there was smoke inside the house. It was then reported that flames were seen on the exterior of the building, spreading across the south and west sides. Five adults and three children safely evacuated the building, while firefighters mounted an attack. It took about five minutes to get the fire put out. Damage was estimated to be at about $5,300, but there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing, food and other personal care items. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.