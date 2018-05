Longview Police continue to investigate the theft of a historic sundial from R. A. Long Park, in the middle of Longview’s Civic Circle. LPD announced yesterday that the case is being assigned to Detective Tory Shelton, and that he will investigate the theft of the copper sundial, which weighs more than 100 pounds. It was discovered that the sundial was missing last Saturday morning, right around 11:30 am. Local metal recyclers are being alerted, while the community steps up to offer rewards. A $500 reward was announced on Facebook, and others are expressing interest in adding to that fund. Longview Police are taking tips on the theft through PRIVATE messages on Facebook, or by calling 360-442-5800. You should mention the case number, which is #L18-2901.