A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole the historic sundial that had been located in R. A. Long Park, inside Longview’s Civic Circle. Longview Police say that the theft was reported at about 11:30 last Saturday morning, stolen from its pedestal in the center of the park. Police say that this was not a simple theft, as the sundial is made of copper, and weighs in excess of 100 pounds. Metal scrappers and recyclers have been alerted to be on the lookout for the sundial. Some secondhand information on a possible suspect has been relayed to LPD. If you have information on the theft of this sundial, call Longview Police Corporal Jeremy Johnson through Cowlitz County Dispatch at 360-577-3098.