The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force says that more than ten ounces of heroin and more than four grams of meth was seized in a raid that was conducted less than 400 feet from Kelso High School. Two people are under arrest after yesterday’s raid at the Super 8, right next to the Kelso McDonald’s and the Riverway Plaza. With help from Kelso Police and the Department of Corrections, a search warrant was served on one of the rooms, where Kenneth Kyllo, 53, of Woodland and Thomas Wiggins, 31, of Longview were arrested. Detectives claim to have seized 284.4 grams of heroin and 4.6 grams of meth, along with nearly $5,200 cash. Kyllo and Wiggins are now being held on charges of drug possession and delivery, and are now booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. They say that this is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are expected.