Local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a group of heavily-armed individuals who have been involved in crimes in Idaho, and in the west end of Columbia County. Last Friday morning, an “Attempt to Locate” went out to local law enforcement, alerting them to be on the lookout for four suspects. One man is wanted for larceny and theft in Mountain Home, Idaho; this man is said to be “heavily armed” is said to be “looking to shoot it out with police.” A relative is also said to be in this group. The third man is a person of interest in a shooting in Douglas County, Oregon, and is in the company of another man and woman. It’s reported that this group stole a pickup in Clatskanie on Saturday morning at about 11 am, and a second Ford Ranger pickup is associated with these suspects, as well. Authorities say that they believe this group could be heading to an address in the Astoria area, where one of the suspects lives. Photos of the suspects are being posted; Oregon State Police are coordinating the investigation.