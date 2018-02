Norlyn Lousie Moxley, 26, of Kelso is under arrest after a chase and search that took place in Longview yesterday afternoon. Just after 5 pm yesterday, Longview Police reported that that a suspect was speeding away from them, driving recklessly in the area of Commerce Avenue and Florida Street. For safety reasons, officers decided not to pursue the speeding car. They say that the suspect was involved in a car crash near Mark Morris High School, and then ran off. Containment was set up, and a K-9 was called in. Players involved in a sports practice at Lower Columbia College were pulled off of the field as the search got under way. The dog reportedly found a meth pipe during the track, which ended near the administration building. Moxley is now being held on a no-bail Department of Corrections warrant, along with new charges for felony eluding, obstructing an officer, and drug possession.