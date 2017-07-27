Local law enforcement is working to find a man who evaded law enforcement yesterday afternoon. It’s reported that the man failed a Department of Corrections urine test, and took off from the Hall of Justice a few minutes before 4 pm. The chase went across the Allen Street Bridge, and police lost the suspect in the area of 4th and Cowlitz Way. While the suspect was able to elude police at this time, his identity is known, along with the car that he was driving. Warrants are being issued by the Department of Corrections.