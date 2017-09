A Longview resident reports some strange activity outside of their house yesterday afternoon. The resident called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:45 yesterday afternoon, saying that their house alarm had been set off by a man who had pulled into the driveway. The driver reportedly jumped out of the truck, ran behind the rig, and then removed a “costume” of some sort. The man then jumped back into the truck, and sped off. Deputies say that they found the truck several houses down the road, abandoned and sticking halfway into the road. They also found a blonde wig and a black hoody inside the truck, along with a backpack containing a scanner, a flashlight and several small containers of marijuana. Deputies tried to find the driver, without success, while the truck was towed away. The driver was never found.