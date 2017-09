A discarded fuel pump caused some trouble yesterday afternoon in Longview, after it was reported to a “suspicious device” that had been left outside of a downtown law office. The object was discovered and reported shortly before 5 pm yesterday, near the porch of the law office in the 11 hundred block of 14th Avenue. The “device” was described as being a plastic tube about 18 inches long, with wires coming out of one end. The Portland Bomb Squad was notified, but then one of the Longview Officers identified the item as a fuel pump. Technicians at the nearby Bud Clary auto dealership confirmed that the “device” was a used fuel pump. The scene was cleared with no other action.