A meeting of the Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee is being set up for the afternoon of Thursday, June 7th, where possible management reforms for the Headquarters Landfill will be discussed. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm on the 7th, in the General Meeting Room on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. At the request of the County Commissioners, the county is going through the process of reviewing management and operation of the facility, soliciting proposals from private waste management companies. It was recently announced that the county had selected Republic Services as the sole company to be involved in these negotiations. Cowlitz County Solid Waste is also being given an opportunity to present a management and operations plan. Several industrial companies and the Cities of Kelso and Longview are opposed to the county losing control of the landfill. The meeting on June 7th will be open to the public.