Cowlitz County Solid Waste is expected to roll out its proposal for management and operations at the Headquarters Landfill at a meeting of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, planned for this evening. Over the past few months, the Cowlitz County Commissioners have been exploring options for ownership and operation of the Headquarters Landfill, citing potential air quality regulations and other operational issues. The option of selling the facility has been taken off of the table, but the Commissioners did solicit proposals from waste management companies regarding operation of the landfill. It was recently announced that the Commissioners have selected Republic Services, Incorporated to negotiate with, while also allowing the County Solid Waste program to submit a proposal. The moves by the county are raising some concerns from local municipalities and industries, saying that there’s a potential of losing control of the landfill, along with control of the rate structure. County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson says that this meetings is planned to discuss management reforms at the landfill, and will start at 5:30 pm in the General Meeting Room on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. The meeting is open to the public.