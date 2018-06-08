The Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee is coming down on the side of the cities of Kelso, Longview and other jurisdictions, asking that the brakes be applied to the process of entering into an agreement for management and operations at the Headquarters Landfill. Greg Hannon chaired last night’s meeting, and he says that the committee is uncomfortable with the excessive speed and the lack of transparency with this process. After three hours of presentation and discussion, the SWAC voted to table the issue, and to leave the current operation system in place. Hannon says that the presentations from Cowlitz County and Republic Services were “exceptional and thorough,” but many members had questions about the process, and how the county got to this point. The vote also came after a third and unscheduled from Waste Connections, who claims that the process was “fundamentally flawed,” and they contend that Republic Services was improperly and illegally chosen as the preferred alternative. An attorney for Waste Connections claims that their proposal was better than the proposal from Republic, but the SWAC didn’t get to see that proposal. The attorney contends that there are conflicts of interest in the selection, and they claim that the violation of the bid process is “actionable under the law.” In the end, the SWAC voted to table the issue, until the committee has a chance to review all of the proposals, and to understand how they were evaluated.
SWAC Meeting
Posted on 8th June 2018 at 09:31
