The Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm, planning to continue discussions about the possible management and operation reforms that are being studied for the Headquarters Road Landfill. After taking some time for public comments, the SWAC will get a summary from the RFQ Review Panel; presentations are also planned from Republic Services and from Cowlitz County Public Works. Committee members will make final comments after the presentations, and then it’s hoped that a recommendation can be developed. Cowlitz County is currently in the midst of an analysis of management and operations at Headquarters Road, looking to see if entering into a contract with a private company could be a better deal for the county and for citizens. Today’s meeting is being held in the County Commissioners Hearing Room, on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso, and it’s open to the public.