Saying that the Headquarters Landfill is a tremendously valuable asset that needs to be kept under local control, the Cowlitz County Solid Waste Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the County Commissioners end any discussions about possible public-private partnerships for operation of the facility. SWAC chair Greg Hannon says that keeping the landfill under Cowlitz County management is the best deal for citizens. Public comments at last night’s meeting were split about 50-50, with about half of the commenters saying that Republic Services would do a better job of managing the Landfill and its associated liabilities, while the other half urging the SWAC to recommend retention of the facility, to maintain local control and to keep the money locally, rather than going to a for-profit company. The issue now heads back to the Cowlitz County Commissioners, who have several options. They can accept the SWAC recommendation and keep Cowlitz County Solid Waste as the operators of the landfill; they can reject the recommendation and continue the pursuit of a public-private partnership, or they can completely revisit the process. This is expected to be a high-priority for the Commission in the coming days.