A prominent Longview-based fishing guide is being sentenced to 366 days in prison, sent up by federal officials after his conviction on disability fraud charges. In March of last year, Billy Jim Swann, 53, was convicted of perjury, wire fraud and Social Security fraud, accused of collecting SSI benefits for eight years, while he was also running a highly lucrative fishing guide service. Swann first applied for disability benefits back in 2006, claiming that he had been disabled and was unable to work since 2003. Also between 2006 and 2014, Swann was involved in his guide business “Swanny’s Guided Fishing.” Swann was featured in outdoor magazines, and was a regular guest on outdoor TV and radio shows. In 2012, Swann made more than $92,000 dollars in his guide business, while telling an administrative law judge that he had not worked at all.it was also discovered that Swann failed to pay any state or federal income tax on any of the income from the fishing business. Swann was sentenced last week in U. S. District Court in Tacoma.