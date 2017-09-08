Cowlitz County Auditor Kris Swanson is announcing her resignation, effective November 1st. Swanson says that she is taking a job in Olympia, joining the administrative team in the Washington Auditor’s Office. Swanson says that she is being hired to serve as the Director of Operations for the State Auditor, running human resources, training, financial services, contracting and information technology in that office. Swanson has worked in the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office since 1991, first hired by Darlene DeRosier as an Elections Supervisor. She was elected as Auditor in 1998. Swanson says that she’s proud of the leadership roles that she has taken on during her time, including work on reforms of Washington state election laws, work that also carried over to national applications. Swanson says that she tried to keep Cowlitz County on the “cutting edge” of technology and innovation that helped to improve voter registration, education and security. She also points to improvements regarding vehicle licensing options, improvements made while her office was actually being cut. Swanson says that she’s proud of the things that were accomplished during her tenure; she also says that she’s grateful to the other Cowlitz County elected officials that she’s worked with over the years, saying that they’re they “finest group of public officials anywhere.” Finally, Swanson thanks the voters of Cowlitz County for their confidence and trust, allowing her to serve as the Cowlitz County Auditor.

The County Commissioners will appoint Swanson’s replacement. The Cowlitz County Democratic Party will nominate three candidates, and then the Commissioners will have 60 days after November 1st to name a replacement from those three names. If the Commissioners can’t make a decision, then the Governor will make the appointment.