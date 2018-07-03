Swanson Bark and Wood has new ownership. It’s now being announced that the Edaphos Group from Davidson, North Carolina, has purchased the company, with plans to “significantly expand” on what the late John Leber started with the company. The Edaphos Group is a consulting firm that specializes in the lawn and garden industry, and they say that the purchase of Swanson Bark and Wood provides them with a strong base of operations in the Pacific Northwest. Officials with the Edaphos Group say that this purchase fits into their strategy of providing premium, sustainable, organic soil and mulch products to retail, wholesale and commercial customers. They also say that Swanson’s in-house fleet of trucks and rail cars sets it apart from the competition, allowing the company to easily supply its customers. Steve Liffers is a partner with the Edaphos Group, says that John Leber was his long-time friend, and he says that Edaphos will be keeping his vision and legacy alive as they “significantly expand on what he started.” Upon closing, Liffers and Edaphos partner Jeff Jackson will be co-presidents and co-owners of Swanson Bark and Wood. Financial details have not been disclosed.