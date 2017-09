Word is getting out that long-time local radio newsman W. Richard “Dick” Sybert has passed away. It’s reported that Sybert died last Friday at home, at the age of 80. For many years, Sybert wrote and produced news for KEDO and its sister stations, eventually retiring several years ago. He had been dealing with a number of health issues in recent years, passing away in the company of family and friends. Memorial services are pending; arrangements are being made by the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park and Crematory.