Mary Beth Tack is now officially the Superintendent of Kelso Schools, sworn in at yesterday’s meeting of the Kelso School Board. Tack says that she couldn’t be more excited, with a number of exciting things happening in the schools. At last night’s meeting, the School Board took another look at the policy and procedure for restraint and isolation of students; that policy is being reworked, and should be back for final action by the School Board at its meeting in August. The School Board also approved a resolution regarding a feasibility study regarding development of a Skills Center in this region. The Board approved and supports the study, and they’re sending the resolution to the Superintendent of Public Instruction, advocating for construction of such a facility in this area.