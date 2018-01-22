They’re staying in-house in replacing Kelso School Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich, as Mary Beth Tack is chosen as his successor. Tack took the 2017-2018 school year off to deal with family issues, but she has been working in the Kelso School District for 25 years prior to that; she started as a math teacher at Kelso High School back in 1991, and then was promoted to be an Assistant Principal in 1998. In 2007, she became the Director of Secondary Education for the district, and then was made the Director of Teaching and Learning in 2011. School Board President Bob Lucas says hiring Tack is “comparable to striking gold in our own back yard.” He says that Tack has talent and vision, while also caring about people. He also says that Tack has a unique ability to build consensus, and they’re thrilled to have her becoming Superintendent on July 1st. District officials say that they hope to be able to finalize and take action on Tack’s new contract at the regular School Board meeting on February 5th.