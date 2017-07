An arrest is being reported in connection with a large theft of tack and horse riding equipment that happened earlier this week near Kelso. The theft of saddles, bridles and other tack was reported on Monday at a residence south and east of Kelso, with the loss valued at about five thousand dollars. Later on Tuesday, the victim reported seeing one of the saddles for sale on Craigslist. A meeting was set up, which was also monitored by Sheriff’s Deputies and Woodland Police. As the meeting came together, Janet Yvonne Hemenway, 47, of Longview was arrested on charges of second-degree possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, and driving while suspended. Deputies say that most of the stolen items were recovered from the vehicle that Hemenway was driving. She’s currently being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail, while the burglary investigation is continuing.