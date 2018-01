Kelso Police are still working to identify the person that broke into the Taco Time on Kelso Drive yesterday morning. Alarms at the restaurant went off at 2:40 yesterday morning, and officers arrived to find that the drive-through window had been smashed. The front door was unlocked, and a man was seeing running in the direction of the Super 8 motel. A K-9 was brought in to try and track the suspect, without success. The investigation is continuing.