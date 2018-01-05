Local middle and high school students are invited to come and learn how to play a role-playing game called “Tales from the Loop,” at a session that’s being offered tomorrow afternoon. “Tales from the Loop” is a new science-fiction role-playing game, taking place in a 1980’s-era alternate reality. Players create characters that then solve “Mysteries” that are connected to the “Loop,” which is a facility that contains the world’s largest particle accelerator. During these “Mysteries,” players are able to immerse themselves in the game, escaping daily issues to deal with the “exciting, magical and dangerous” machines and creatures that are created by the “Loop.” “Session Zero” of this new gaming group will start at 2 pm tomorrow in the MJO Activity Room on the lower level of the Longview Public Library. They’ll start with a crash course on table-top games, then they will go over the rules and setting for “Tales from the Loop,” and will start creating characters. They may start the game tomorrow, or that may be held until the next session, which is scheduled for Saturday, the 20th. The game is intended to be ongoing, meeting every other Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. Call 360-442-5308 to learn more.